One cat was found dead under a flea-riddled blanket, while another was in a box - covered by a bin bag

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warning: Some of the images and content in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

A woman has been fined and given a community order after two of her cats were found dead inside a rubbish-strewn house - which was so full of fleas an RSPCA inspector was left with hundreds of bites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool woman Mandy Swash, 53, has this month been sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on a charge of failing to meet her animals' needs, after an earlier hearing in September where she was proven guilty in her absence. RSPCA inspector Louise Showering was first called to the Barmouth Way property, where Swash was then living, in September 2022 - after receiving reports there were animals living in poor conditions inside.

On entering the property, she immediately noticed a strong smell despite wearing a mask, and that there were lots of flies buzzing around. The letting agent had informed her that they’d entered the property two days before and that conditions inside the house were dire, with fleas and other parasites. Inspector Showering told the court: “Inside there were boxes and bags piled high making it difficult to see the floor. I had to stand on rubbish and cat litter in order to go up the stairs."

The house was in a very poor state (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

The bathroom and kitchen were in filthy states with piles of cat faeces and empty food packets, and one bedroom door was off its hinges - propped up by bags of rubbish behind it. Most floors could not be seen, and the windows were also partially obscured by piles of bags and rubbish.

Sadly, in the lounge and rear bedrooms, the RSPCA officer found the bodies of the two deceased black cats. One, which appeared to have a head injury, was in a box covered by a bin bag - which the letting agent alerted her to. “In the rear bedroom, I saw a large number of fleas jumping on a blanket to the left of the door. I removed the blanket and discovered the body of a black domestic short-haired cat which appeared underweight and also had a flea infestation,” she said.

One cat was found dead under a flea-riddled blanket (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is believed that Mags, the first cat, may have been hit by a car. Meanwhile, a post-mortem on the second - Ernie - showed that he was very underweight - although it is not known whether this was from not having access to food, or an unknown disease.

Over the next few days, more than 185 flea bites appeared all over Inspector Showering’s body. “To date, this is the worst case of flea bites I have suffered in my whole 13-year career. These caused me significant discomfort and an inability to sleep for a number of days due to the severity of the itching," she added.

“This was an incredibly sad case which resulted in the neglect and suffering of multiple cats. These cats were not provided with a suitable environment in which to live due to the heavily soiled litter trays, a heavy build up of cat faeces on work surfaces, floors, beds and soft furnishings and unsafe living conditions due to the hoarding of items such as plastic bags." The inspector said they had no safe, comfortable places to rest, were heavily infested with fleas, and the build-up of faeces "would create a breeding ground for disease".

Swash also had two other female black and white cats, Maud and Mabel, who appeared to be in good condition and no further issues were raised. The court heard that her mental health circumstances were now different and she no longer lived at the property - and the other two cats have remained in her care.

Advertisement

Advertisement