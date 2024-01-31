Sadiq Al-lami, 30, died after he was seriously assaulted at a traffic light junction in Manchester earlier this week. (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died during an altercation at a traffic lights junction in Greater Manchester.

Sadiq Al-lami, 30, died from the injuries he sustained during an altercation at a traffic light junction on the A34 in East Didsbury on Tuesday January 23. The three men, aged 18, 22 and 24, are being held in custody alongside 18-year-old Noraiz Kamal who has already been charged wit murder.

It is believed that Mr Al-Iami and the attackers were in separate vehicles when the altercation took place at around 1.40am. Police said that he was left fatally injured while the attacker fled.

Mr Al-Iami was transferred to hospital to be treated for his injuries. However, despite the work by hospital staff, he died shortly after. Detective Inspector Alex Wilkinson, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Our investigation continues to progress well - we have made a total of four arrests and have secured one charge so far.

“That being said, our investigation is far from over and as officers we continue to carry out extensive enquiries to find answers for Sadiq’s family. I would like to reassure the public that we are working hard to ascertain the full details of this case. Our thoughts remain with Sadiq’s family who remain aware of the progress being made in this investigation.”