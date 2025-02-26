A senior football figure has admitted to arranging a “cash for sex” deal with a teenage girl.

The footballing higher-up, who legally cannot be named, has been sued for damages by his alleged victim - who also claims he raped her.

According to the Athletic, High Court papers showed the man admitted starting a “cash for sex” arrangement when she was just 16 or 17 years old. He alleges that she contacted him multiple times in the future, offering sexual favours for money.

It comes after the alleged victim came forward in 2021, claiming she was raped at the age of 15. The Premier League boss was not arrested and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) shelved her case.

A signed statement stated: “On the vast majority of occasions [he] has declined offers of sex, although he has engaged in sexual activity with the claimant on up to about 15 occasions in total over the years, for which he rewarded her with cash payments in line with her expectations.

“On one occasion, the defendant engaged in sexual activity with both the claimant and her sister, both of whom were looking to earn some cash.”

The football figure, who has been labelled as JZX in court, reportedly dismissed the claims as “dishonest and malicious” - the BBC reported he was still in his job while waiting for the High Court trial to take place.