A husband tried to murder his wife as he chased her around their home with a bow and arrow.

Stephen Carr has been jailed for 17 years for attacking his wife with a bow and arrows and stabbing her six times. The 57-year-old was found guilty of attempted murder.

His wife begged to be spared and was stabbed while she made a 999 call to police.

CCTV from inside Carr's own home helped to put him behind bars as it recorded the attack - as Carr attacked his wife with a compound bow and then with a kitchen knife and told her: “You are dying tonight.”

After pursuing her round the family home with a bow and arrow, he followed her into their bedroom and took a kitchen knife before stabbing her six times in her back. He then hid in his garden shed, where he was found by police.

He sent a WhatsApp message to his wife after the brutal assault in which he said: “I’m glad I didn’t do what I wanted to do. I did say you were pushing me to far [sic]. My bag [sic] sorry.”

His wife managed to shut the door when he drew his bow, which he fired at the door with his wife standing behind it. She managed to break several arrows so he could not use them against her, and then hid in her bed, as Carr fired three unbroken arrows at her.

It was while under the covers that she called 999, and Carr then took a kitchen knife and stabbed her six times in her back while she was lying in a foetal position on the floor. The victim screamed to the police call taker, telling them what had happened and asking for urgent help.

The victim was treated at the scene by attending police officers, before paramedics rushed her to Leeds General Infirmary where she had surgery. She spent a number of days in hospital before she was able to be sent home.

Detectives from North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team led an extensive investigation which explored Carr’s intentions and actions that day - but Carr could not explain what had made him attack his wife.

The case went to court and Carr, who had been remanded in custody since his arrest, admitted causing grievous bodily harm but denied attempted murder. He was tried for the latter offence, and during the trial he did give his side of the story.

He told the court he followed his wife around the house drawing the bow to scare her into leaving him alone, as he stated she was controlling him. He said that this was a build-up of pressure of working full time, his caring responsibilities for his elderly mother and his dependence on alcohol. He said he never intended to kill his wife and that if he wanted to kill her with the bow, his skills as an archer would allow him to do so.

When asked about the repeated use of a knife causing six significant stab wounds to her back, Carr suggested he had “blacked out”. However, the prosecution showed that the attack was by someone who was overwhelmed, drunk and angry, and developed an intention to kill his wife having lost all ability of self-control.

The jury found Carr guilty of attempted murder and he was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to 17 years in prison. Carr launched the attack at their home in Strensall, York, on September 8 last year.

Det Chief Insp Jonathan Sygrove said: “Domestic violence takes many forms - the fact Carr has ultimately been jailed for attempted murder underlines just how serious incidents can be.

“It’s hard to imagine the terror the victim felt being shot at with a bow and arrows, then set on with a knife by her own husband. This was also a harrowing incident for our officers and control room staff who responded to the 999 call, and their professionalism ensured Carr was promptly located and arrested before anything further could happen.

“We want to encourage victims to have the confidence to talk to us. To support this it's important we raise awareness and highlight the work we do to tackle domestic abuse.

“There’s a range of support available to victims, including IDAS which helps people affected by domestic abuse and violence. You can also utilise Clares Law, which enables us to release information about any previous history of violence or abuse a person might have.

“If you or someone you know needs help, please report it to us on 101 or 999 if it’s happening now, or find out more about the support available by visiting www.idas.org.uk”