A young mum was killed after the driver of a Jaguar lost control of his car and ploughed into a tree.

Grace Robinson was only 20 when she died, and left behind a three-year-son. One of her friends, 18-year-old Macie Hall, survived but was seriously injured.

The tragedy happened when a black Jaguar XKR driven by Thomas Peggs came off the road and hit the tree. It burst into flames and passers-by helped to get Peggs, 32, out of the car, but Grace and Macie were trapped in the back seats.

They were all taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where Grace, a mother of one, died from her injuries. Police say Macie still suffers the effects of her injuries, but Peggs made a full recovery.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Yet again we see another case of young lives being ruined by a moment of stupidity behind the wheel of a car.

“No-one, other than Peggs, will know why he decided to drive like he did on that day, his actions and reckless behaviour have taken the life of Grace and caused serious, life-changing injuries to Macie.

“My thoughts are with the families of both Grace and Macie, and I hope this sentence helps give them at least some sense of closure.”

In April, Peggs was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court. However, he had already pleaded guilty to causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving and causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving.

On Friday, at Cambridge Crown Court, Peggs, of Ascot Close, Bourne, Lincolnshire, was jailed for three years and four months. He was also banned from driving for four years and ordered to do an extended re-test.

Peggs had been drinking at the Woodman Cottage Inn, in Gorefield, near Wisbech, on the afternoon of the crash and had met Grace at about 4pm. They left the pub together at about 4.40pm to pick up Macie from a beauty appointment in the village, just before the crash, which happened in Gote Lane in Gorefield at about 5pm on Friday, February 3, 2023. Grace died two days later.