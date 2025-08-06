The families of the victims of a horrific car crash have spoken out for the first time.

A horrific car crash took the life of a young mum and forever changed the life of another young woman, who is tormented with survivor's guilt. The two friends were trapped in a Jaguar XKR sports car which crashed into a tree and caught fire after the driver lost control in Gorefield in Cambridgeshire.

Grace Robinson, 20, who had a three-year-old son, Tommy, was tragically killed in the incident while Macie Hall, 18, suffered life-changing injuries. The driver, 32-year-old Thomas Peggs, was jailed for more than three years after admitting to causing both death and serious injury by careless driving.

The victims’ families have now spoken out for the first time. Macie's stepmother says the "torturous" period that followed the February 2023 crash "consumed" the family's lives as they came to terms with the teenager’s traumatic brain injury that resulted in the loss of her independence.

Prior to the crash, Macie worked as a carer, but is now cared for at home herself by dad Mathew Hall and stepmum Laura Byrne. Laura said: "Friday 3rd February will forever be a date engraved in our memories.

"The horrors of that date, and the torturous days, weeks and months that followed, consume our lives. For the four weeks that we endured at the hospital’s critical care unit, we watched Macie’s lifeless body sleep, unaware if she would ever wake up again."

Macie Hall, 18, suffered life-changing injuries in a horrific car crash | Irwin Mitchell

Due to the nature of her injuries, Macie has lost her independence and now relies heavily on others to meet her everyday personal needs. She has poor mobility and is forced to use crutches and a wheelchair for long distances, and is at an increased risk of suffering seizures as a result of the traumatic brain injury.

Macie's family say her injuries have not only impacted her physically but have also had a profound effect on her cognitively and emotionally. “When she was woken, it was to a brain and body she did not recognise," Laura continued.

"Macie spent the longest of her hospital duration in a specialist neurology rehabilitation ward where she had to learn to adapt to her new body and its now limited abilities. We are incredibly proud of how far she has come in her recovery.

“Psychologically, this has also had a detrimental effect on Macie. Left with survivor's guilt, grieving a dear friend who was a mummy as well as grieving for her own loss of life - Macie will never be the same again.

The families of both young women have instructed serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to support them and help Macie access the specialist rehab she now requires. “Every driver should be held accountable for their own actions,” Laura added.

“This senseless act changed many paths forever. This could have and should have been prevented. The consequential impact on us as a family is colossal. Lives have been destroyed and futures taken from this devastation.”

The devastated family of young mum Grace, also a care home worker who lived with mum Karen Robinson, 58, and stepfather Mark Jennings, 60, paid tribute. Karen said Grace’s three-year-old son Tommy frequently talks about how much he misses his mum.

"When I was told Grace had been in an accident, I could tell just from the tone that she was in a really bad way. My stomach sank when I saw her in the hospital, and to be told she was brain-dead was nothing short of traumatic.

“We told Tommy a few days later, on the advice of the hospital, which completely broke my heart. Although I’m not sure he fully understands what happened, he tells people he wants to be a doctor when he grows up so he can make his mummy better.

“He talks about how he misses Grace and we make sure that he knows how much she loved him. To this day, I still can’t quite comprehend that we’ll never see her again. She had her whole life ahead of her and it was cut short in the cruellest way possible.

“I’d give anything to have Grace back, but I know that’s not possible. I just hope that by speaking out, I can make others think twice when they’re out on the roads. I wouldn’t want another family suffering the pain and grief we have."

Kelly Lingard, one of the Irwin Mitchell serious injury experts representing the families, said the 'tragic' case highlighted the devastating consequences of a lack of road safety. “This is a truly tragic case where a young mum has lost her life and her friend has been left with life-changing injuries," she said.

“The past two years have been incredibly difficult for both Macie and Grace’s families as they attempt to come to terms with what happened and how their lives have changed following the crash.

“While we can’t change what they’ve been through, Macie is making progress with her recovery and we’re determined to ensure that she has access to the ongoing specialist support and treatment she continues to need. We’ll also continue to support Grace’s loved ones as best we can.

“This case acts as a stark reminder of the need for road users to stay safe at all times and highlights the devastating consequences innocent people can be left to face due to the careless actions of others."