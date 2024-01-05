As teens who stabbed an 18-year-old to death are jailed for life - CCTV footage is released showing them celebrating after the 'savage attack'

Two teenagers who were caught on CCTV celebrating after stabbing an 18-year-old to death in a "savage and unprovoked attack" have been jailed for life. Brandon Price, 19, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named, "whooped with excitement" after killing Jack Norton in front of two of his female friends.

A court heard Price plunged a blade into Jack's chest at a park in Darlaston, Walsall on December 7, 2022. Jack died from a stab wound to his heart while the killers were heard shouting: "You didn't think we'd do it - we've done it, we've done it".

Police say the motive for the brutal attack still remains unknown. Both defendants, from Walsall, were found guilty of murder following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court in November. On Friday (January 5), Price was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 20 years while the youth was ordered to serve at least 15 years behind bars.

The court was told Jack had spent the day with two female pals and all three were walking along Franchise Street, when the defendants stopped to talk to them. All five walked into Cook Street and onto a grassy field, known locally as Cookie Park, where the younger boy became aggressive towards Jack.

He started threatening Jack, saying he wanted to slash him, set him on fire and run him over, which worried Jack and made him want to leave, the court was told. Jack then indicated to his friends that they needed to go and one of the girls suggested he should walk her home.

But as Jack went to fist-bump Price in farewell, he swung at him with a knife "without warning", striking him several times. Price and his friend then ran from the park laughing as the two girls screamed for help and called 999. The killers were caught on CCTV running down Cook Street re-enacting the stabbing, excitedly celebrating and dumping the knife in a drain.

Detectives arrested both defendants within days of the murder and found traces of Jack’s blood on clothing they had worn that night. During the trial, Price claimed he had acted in self-defence, whilst the teen admitted being present, but denied being involved. The jury found them both guilty of murder after the court heard the younger defendant had "egged on" Price.

Detective Chief Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police, said: “This was a totally unprovoked attack on a defenceless teen, who was simply hanging out with his friends, however the two defendants had jointly formed an intention to kill Jack when they came together.