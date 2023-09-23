Two eight-year-old girls died on 6 July after a car crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a prep school

Two girls died after a Land Rover Defender drove through The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon, south London (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

A woman arrested after a Land Rover crashed into a tea party at a prep school in Wimbledon has been re-bailed until January.

Police were called at 9:54am on Thursday 6 July to reports that a car had crashed through a fence and collided with a building at The Study Prep School in Camp Road.

Two eight-year-old girls were killed when the car crashed into the end-of-term tea party and several others were injured - all have since been discharged from hospital.

Inquests into the deaths of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on 12 July.

The Metropolitan Police said a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been re-bailed until January.

A Met spokesperson said: “Their families continue to request privacy at this difficult time.”

Thirty five police vehicles attended the scene with other members of the emergency services.

Police said at the time that the injured adults were parents or carers of pupils and not staff at the school.

The families of both Nuria and Selena paid tribute following their deaths.

In a statement at the time, Nuria’s family said: "Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her."