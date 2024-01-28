Staff have now covered up the famous painting. (Picture: NationalWorld)

Protesters have thrown soup at the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris, according to French news outlets.

The 16th-century paining by Leonardo Da Vinci, which is one of the world’s most famous artworks, is protected behind a glass pane. In a video shared by French news agency CL Press, a woman can be seen throwing liquid from a tin on to the artwork.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

She then crosses a boundary between the painting and public alongside another women, with both of them wearing a T-shirt that says Riposte Alimentaire, which translates as food response, written on the front.