Watch the moment protesters throw soup over Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris
The pair are believed to be environmental sustainability protesters.
Protesters have thrown soup at the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris, according to French news outlets.
The 16th-century paining by Leonardo Da Vinci, which is one of the world’s most famous artworks, is protected behind a glass pane. In a video shared by French news agency CL Press, a woman can be seen throwing liquid from a tin on to the artwork.
She then crosses a boundary between the painting and public alongside another women, with both of them wearing a T-shirt that says Riposte Alimentaire, which translates as food response, written on the front.
Staff are later seen rushing into hide the disruption by propping up black protective panels.
