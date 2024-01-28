Teenager suffers "life-changing" injuries after van collision outside Tim Hortons drive-thru in Oldham
One person has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police.
A teenager has been hospitalised after a collision that may have caused "life-changing" injuries outside a drive-thru coffee house.
Outside the Tim Hortons in Manchester Road, Oldham yesterday (January 27) a 14-year-old was reportedly hit by a van. The teenager was rushed to hospital but is thought to have suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the crash.
Police sealed off the area mid-afternoon while an investigation was carried out. Several police vehicles were spotted by eyewitnesses at the scene, with half of the car park and drive-thru taped off.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police told the Manchester Evening News: "Emergency services are responding to a road traffic collision in Hollinwood involving a van and a child.
"At around 3.06pm, police were called to a road traffic collision at a drive thru restaurant on Manchester Road. The 14-year-old child has suffered possible life-changing injuries and has been taken to hospital.
"The male driver of the van has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving."
