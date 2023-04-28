The new legislation announced by Suella Braverman is linked to the Public Order Bill to give officers more leeway to stop "selfish" protestors "wreaking havoc”

Police will be given the power to break up slow walking “disruptive” climate protests under new legislation to stop, Suella Braverman has announced.

The new legislation will give officers more leeway to intervene when protesters attempt to block roads by slow marching.

The government says the new law is required because the police lack clarity on when their existing powers can be used.

Current legislation gives police the power to set conditions on protests that are likely to cause "serious disruption to the life of the community" but the government says what this means in practice is not legally clear.

The new legislation will set out the legal meaning of “serious disruption”, aiming to make clear the force’s new powers on slow walking during protests. The Home Secretary said it will stop “selfish” protesters who “wreak havoc”.

It comes after a series of slow marches were held by Just Stop Oil in central London on Thursday (27 April). The Metropolitan Police said officers responded to several demonstrations over three hours.

Police to get power to break up slow ‘disruptive’ climate marches. (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/Getty Images)

Scotland Yard said that after being warned they were “causing serious and unreasonable disruption” under the Public Order Bill protesters “complied and moved out of the road” - and no arrests were made.

The highly controversial Public Order bill passed through Parliament on Wednesday (26 April) and is shortly set to become law.

In February House of Lords peers had stripped out a clause of the Public Order Bill that aimed to tackle tactics used by environmental groups.

But Braverman is now introducing a statutory instrument linked to the bill to “empower police to intervene against highly disruptive slow marching tactics used to block roads and cause chaos”.

On Wednesday, Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the legislation was "deeply troubling".

What is the new legislation?

The Home Office said that a statutory instrument linked to the bill will allow police to intervene against “highly disruptive slow marching tactics” that block roads.

It will set out the legal meaning of “serious disruption”, aiming to make clear their new powers can apply to slow walking.

The new law specifies that officers should be able to take into account the cumulative impact of disruption, and whether people are prevented from carrying out day-to-day activities.

They will also be able to take into account the wider geographical impact of protests, rather than just the impact on people who live and work in the area.

Braverman said it would "clearly define" when police can step in to stop "selfish" protestors "wreaking havoc in people’s everyday lives".

The legislation will have to be approved by the Commons and Lords before it comes into effect, a process that normally takes several weeks.

Braverman said: “Not only will the Public Order Bill, passed yesterday by parliament, introduce new criminal offences for causing serious disruption, this new legislation permits the police to clear the roads of slow marching protesters who are hell-bent on causing chaos across the UK.”

What is the Public Order Bill?

The new law will grant police new powers, allowing them to take a more “proactive” approach to disruptive protests.

This includes making obstructing a major transport network an offence. Interfering with infrastructure, such as airports, railways, and oil refineries will carry sentences of up to 12 months in prison.

The bill would also involve sentences of up to six months or unlimited fines for protesters accused of “locking on” to buildings, objects, or people.

A penalty of up to three years would be given to those tunnelling under infrastructure to cause damage.

The government said the new law will allow the police to more effectively tackle "disruptive and dangerous" tactics used by protestors.

But it has been heavily criticised by civil rights groups and charities as an unfair crackdown on freedom of expression and the right to protest. All opposition parties voted against the laws.

On Thursday, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights called for the UK to reverse the law, branding it “deeply troubling legislation that is incompatible with international human rights obligations”.

Volker Türk said: “This new law imposes serious and undue restrictions on these rights that are neither necessary nor proportionate to achieve a legitimate purpose as defined under international law.

