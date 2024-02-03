Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

River Action, a charity committed to addressing the severe problem of river pollution across the UK, is taking the Environment Agency and the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) next week. The hearing will be held on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 February at Cardiff’s Civil and Family Justice Centre where the charity will claim that both bodies have acted unlawfully in failing to adequately protect the River Wye from agricultural pollution.

The charity says that industrialised chicken production throughout the Wye region has “now been established as one of the principal causes of the severe pollution of the river” and “urgent and immediate action is now needed to end the destructive application of chicken manure across the soils of the river catchment, from where it constantly leaches into the watercourse.” It adds that it is a “sickening and avoidable tragedy” that “could have been seriously mitigated had the Environment Agency properly enforced existing environmental regulations”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The health status of the River Wye was downgraded last May meaning its condition is poor – and worsening. Founder and Chairman of River Action UK Charles Watson said the “severe ecological collapse of the iconic River Wye is one of the great environmental scandals of our times.

The river Wye is the UK's fourth-longest river stretching some 155 miles from mid Wales to the Severn estuary and is designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. As the charity takes on the EA and Defra next week it is needing to raise £60,000.

So far it has raised over £19,000 but is asking the public to support them with their “critically important legal action”. River Action UK said: "By supporting us with this critically important legal action, it presents a unique and urgent opportunity to force the Environment Agency to do its job and finally start to uphold the laws that exist to protect our rivers.

“Your donation will help us to cover legal fees, research, and campaign costs to ensure the biggest impact is made. We urgently need your help. Please donate and share!".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Campaigners and some of the loudest voices against river pollution will be protesting outside the court next Wednesday including the likes of Feargal Sharkey. He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “@RiverActionUK are taking @DefraGovUK and @EnvAgency to court for failing to protect the River Wye. We're going to be holding a protest outside the court, Cardiff Civil Justice Centre, 2 Park St, Cardiff CF10 1ET 9:00am. See you there.”