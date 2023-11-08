Customers of Thames Water are able to get compensation after supplies were impacted for days due to a "major incident"

Customers of Thames Water are able to get compensation after supplies were impacted for days due to a "major incident". (Photo: Getty Images)

Thames Water customers faced having no water over the weekend with some still experiencing issues today (Wednesday 8 November). Issues at the company’s Shalford treatment works began on Saturday evening, leaving around 20,000 people without water on Sunday in the Godalming, Farncombe, Milford, Witley and Bramley areas.

Yesterday (Monday 6 November) thousands were still without supplies. Anger mounted with a customer posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that there has been a “woeful lack of information” from the water firm and the incident has made it “especially difficult for people with specific health problems or young kids”.

On Sunday night Jeremy Hunt said he was very concerned and had spoken to the CEO of Thames Water, Cathryn Ross. He posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “The site controls at Shalford Water Treatment Works have been reset and they’re testing turbidity at low water production volumes. If this is successful, they can increase production to a level that will restore supply.”

In an update today the water company said that “most customers are now back in supply” and it is “very sorry for the ongoing disruption.” It added that bottled water stations have reopened at the following locations:

Crown Court Car Park, The Burys, Godalming GU7 1HR

Artington Park and Ride, Old Portsmouth Rd, Guildford GU3 1LP

Many customers are now looking into compensation. So, what compensation are you entitled to and how can you apply for it? Here’s everything you need to know.

What compensation can I get from Thames Water?

In its policy on compensation Thames Water says that customers whose supply is interrupted are entitled to £30 if the supply is not returned within 12 hours. If there are further delays an additional £30 will be paid for every 12-hour period the water remains off.

Thames Water said: “If your water supply turns off unexpectedly, such as following a burst water main, we’ll always aim to have your supply back to normal within 12 hours. If we don’t, we’ll automatically credit your Thames Water account with £30. If there are additional delays then we’ll pay an extra £30 for every further 12-hour period that the water remains turned off.”

How to apply for compensation from Thames Water

If you qualify under the company’s Customer Guarantee scheme you will not have to apply for compensation because your account will be credited automatically - which happens within 20 working days. The organisation said they will aim to send you a letter about your compensation within one month of the issue either via crediting your account or sending you a cheque within this time.

If you don’t have an account Thames Water said they will write to you to ask for your details so that they can send you a cheque. They ask customers to wait one month before getting in contact with them.