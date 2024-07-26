This 50p garlic spray will keep pests away from your garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As summer peaks, pests like aphids and caterpillars become more prevalent, causing frustration for gardeners eager to maintain healthy plants.

While numerous commercial pesticides are available, many come with a hefty price tag and can harm beneficial insects.

Thankfully, a team of experts from Drainage Shop have suggested a garlic spray that offers a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to keep these garden invaders at bay.

Why is Garlic Effective?

Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its potent repellent properties. This strong-smelling compound disrupts pests' sensory mechanisms, making garlic an effective deterrent.

Making Garlic Spray: A Simple and Inexpensive Process

Creating garlic spray is straightforward and requires minimal ingredients. The cost of making a litre of garlic spray is incredibly low, with garlic cloves costing about £0.30 to £0.50 and a teaspoon of liquid soap priced at around £0.05 to £0.10.

Here's a step-by-step guide to making your own.

Ingredients

3-4 cloves of garlic

1 litre of water

1 teaspoon of liquid soap (preferably biodegradable)

Equipment

Blender or food processor

Fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth

Spray bottle

Instructions

Start by peeling 3-4 garlic cloves and placing them in a blender with 1 litre of water. Blend until the garlic is finely chopped, and the mixture is smooth. Strain this mixture through a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth into a bowl to remove solid particles. Stir in 1 teaspoon of liquid soap, which helps the solution stick to your plants. Pour the garlic solution into a clean spray bottle, label it, and store it in a cool place. Apply the spray generously to your plants, focusing on the undersides of leaves where pests tend to hide. For the best results, reapply every 5-7 days or after heavy rain.

Benefits of Garlic Spray

Garlic spray offers several advantages. Firstly, it is low-cost; with a total price of about £0.40 to £0.60 for a litre, it's a fraction of the cost of many commercial pest control products. Secondly, it is eco-friendly, as garlic spray is biodegradable and poses no environmental risk.

While particularly effective against soft-bodied insects like aphids and caterpillars, garlic spray is a safe option for organic gardening. It helps protect valuable beneficial insects such as bees and ladybirds. This non-toxic and budget-friendly tool ensures your garden remains a haven for plants and wildlife while proving to be an efficient pest control method that is environmentally friendly.