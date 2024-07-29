Transform your garden into a Mediterranean delight with British Garden Centres

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Close your eyes and picture yourself transported to a sun-drenched haven in your back garden reminiscent of the Mediterranean. The beauty of a Mediterranean garden lies not just in its holiday aesthetics but also in its practicality. Designed for low maintenance, it allows you to unwind and soak in the natural world without the burden of constant upkeep and is great for periods with no rain too. Here's British Garden Centres' guide to transforming your outdoor space into a serene Mediterranean oasis.

Embrace the earth: Earthy tones form the foundation of your Mediterranean garden and experience. Why not design gravel pathways in your outdoor space that meander past terracotta pots overflowing with vibrant blooms? Introduce pops of colour to your landscape with lavender, purple Salvia flowers, and silvery foliage plants like lamb's ear. Give your Mediterranean garden a focal point with plants like agave with its dramatic form for a touch of architectural interest. Don't be afraid to add a splash of white with painted walls or strategically placed white furniture to create a sense of spaciousness and light.

Mediterranean breeze: Fragrance is a cornerstone of the Mediterranean garden experience. Why not visit your local British Garden Centres store and purchase some zesty rosemary, lavender, and oregano to create a natural perfume factory that evokes the holiday sunshine? As you brush past these aromatic herbs, their essence will fill the air, promoting relaxation and well-being. Citrus trees from your local centre can be kept indoors and brought outdoors during the warmer months, add a touch of sunshine with their vibrant yellow fruit and their zingy aromas.

Soothing sounds: The gentle trickle of a water feature provides a calming soundtrack for your outdoor Mediterranean haven, like the waves lapping the shore. Consider a self-contained fountain, or a plug-in-and-go water feature for ease of maintenance or upcycle an old bathtub to create a unique water feature that collects rainwater for watering plants and providing a haven for wildlife.

Lavender is just one plant to have for a Mediterranean garden and experience

Texture: Natural textures are abundant in a Mediterranean garden, inviting you to engage with your surroundings through touch. Your local British Garden Centre has all the choices to bring this to life from the smooth coolness of terracotta pots to the comforting and luxurious outdoor furniture from Fern Living, and the soft crunch of gravel or aggregates underfoot.

Drought tolerant plants: Mediterranean plants are naturally adapted to drier climates, making them ideal for low-maintenance gardens and sometimes we do have a heatwave in the UK, right? We recommend Cistus, an evergreen shrub that comes in a variety of colours, including pink, white, and yellow. It is drought-tolerant and flowers for a long period in the summer. The olive tree is a classic symbol of the Mediterranean and is an evergreen tree that can transport you back to those holiday vibes. Olives are not frost-hardy and will need winter protection in the winter. Echiums, with their vibrant flower stalks, are another low-maintenance option that readily self-seeds and we also like ornamental grasses for added texture and movement.

Gravel: Ditch the water-guzzling lawn and embrace gravel garden beds. This not only reduces maintenance but also improves drainage, perfect for Mediterranean plants that thrive in well-drained soil. Why not check with our friendly team about stepping stones or flagstones to create pathways through your gravel beds, adding visual interest and functionality?

Pots: Terracotta pots and planters are classic elements of a Mediterranean garden. Use them for a variety of plants, creating a cohesive look. Consider incorporating terracotta tiles for pathways or a portion of your patio for a touch of rustic charm, your centre will have a wide range from earthy, to glazed to suit your every need.

Fern Living: Our metal, rattan and wooden furniture from our Fern Living brand adds a touch of character and ages beautifully in the sunshine. Opt for light, neutral colours to enhance the feeling of space and complement the warm tones of the terracotta containers. Consider incorporating woven soft furnishings for added texture and a touch of coastal flair.

Alfresco dining: An outdoor kitchen, or BBQ area such as the Fern Living Thornton BBQ Bar, becomes the focal point for relaxed meals under the open sky. Imagine preparing fresh, local ingredients while enjoying the gentle breeze and the symphony of nature, as if you were dining on a Mediterranean coastline.

Evening ambience: As the sun dips below the horizon, British Garden Centres has all the string lights and solar-powered lanterns you need to make your Mediterranean evening come alive, creating a magical atmosphere that beckons you to linger outdoors. Fairy lights are woven through trees or pergola or strategically placed around the garden adding a touch of summer magic.

