King Charles's official portrait has not proved very popular | Credit: Royal Household

Official photos of Queen Elizabeth adorned the walls of all of Britain’s great institutions but it seems like the same will never be said for her son, King Charles.

In news that will be taken as a reflection of the falling popularly of the Royals, most organisations have turned down the offer of a portrait of the King - even thought it was free.

Fewer than 3% of the UK’s hospitals have accepted a free portrait of the King after more than 20,500 were made available following his coronation.

The scheme was launched in November 2023, and was billed as a chance to commemorate Charles’ reign.

It was offered free to public institutions by the last Conservative government, but the scheme has seen mixed success.

Take-up has ranged from 100% of Coastguard centres, to just 40 of the nation’s 1,454 hospitals – or 2.75%.

The second highest take-up was Lord Lieutenancies at 76.7%, while the second lowest was universities and higher education institutions at just 7.4%.

Only 25.5% of Church of England churches accepted the offer, despite the King being the head of the Church.

The total cost of the scheme was £2,710,705.50 with an average price of £131.81 per portrait. The total number of portraits commissioned was 20,565.

The portrait, showing Charles in the Royal Navy uniform of an Admiral of the Fleet, was taken by photographer Hugo Bernard at Windsor Castle last year.

Earlier this year, then-deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden said the portrait would serve as reminder of the example set by the King.

“His Majesty’s accession marked a new chapter in the history of our nation,” he said.

“Our public authorities and established churches are an essential part of the fabric of the nation and it is right that they have the chance to commemorate this moment.

“Displaying this new portrait also serves as a reminder of the example set by our ultimate public servant. Like his mother before him, The King has dedicated his life and work to serving others.”