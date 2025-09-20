Tommy Robinson recently organised the Unite the Kingdom march and rally which took place in London.

In the lead up to Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom march and rally, it said on the website that “The ‘Unite The Kingdom Free Speech Festival’ is part of the growing Unite The Kingdom movement.

It also said on its website that“Set to be the largest outdoor free speech event the UK has ever seen, this landmark day will bring together outspoken voices, political disruptors, and fearless truth-tellers from across Europe and the United States—uniting in a powerful stand for liberty, truth, and the right to speak freely.

“Leading the charge is Tommy Robinson—journalist, campaigner, and founder of Urban Scoop. As host, Tommy will anchor the event with his trademark grit and unfiltered honesty, introducing speakers and guiding a day that’s set to shake the political and cultural landscape.”

Has Tommy Robinson been deported, what has he said on X? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Twenty hours ago, Tommy Robinson took to X and said: “I needed a break, just needed to have a break from everything. So where can I have a break, South America?”

Tommy Robinson also said: “Why South America? Well no one will really know me, that’s what I thought, low chance of any grief.” Tommy Robinson then explained how he found a place where you fly to Bogotá (Capital of Columbia).

He said: “I landed at Bogotá and what do you think happened? Detained, threat to national security, deported.”

Tommy Robinson went on to say “I spent all day in a detention room/detention centre at which point I said: I am waiting for a deportation back to the UK, can I not just book a flight somewhere else.”

Tommy Robinson continued: “They said yeah, so I booked a flight to Panama. Landed in Panama, what do you think happened? Detained, being deported.”

Tommy Robinson then reminded his followers how a similar thing happened when he landed in Mexico two years ago with his children. He then showed his followers what his detention room in Panama looks like and said “It’s better than Bogotá’s one.”