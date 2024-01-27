Watch more of our videos on Shots!

International Holocaust Memorial Day 2024 takes place on January 27 to remember a pivotal event in the last months of the Second World War when the brutality of the Nazi genocide of European Jews was brought to light.

The event has been commemorated worldwide for almost two decades and is a moment to reflect on the persecution of Jews in the Second World War and to advocate against similar events happening again.

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said that this year the event will be especially difficult in the wake of the October 7 attacks in Israel and the following Israel-Gaza war and a rise in antisemitism.

A candle vigil is lit to observe Holocaust Memorial Day

Why is Holocaust Memorial Day celebrated on January 27?

Holocaust Memorial Day is celebrated every year on January 27, this is the date of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration and death camp.

Auschwitz was the largest concentration camp of the Second World War - it operated for less than five years and roughly 1.1 million people died in the camp, many of whom were gassed.

Around one million of the victims were Jews, making the camp responsible for the deaths of around one sixth of all Jews who died in the Holocaust. The camp was liberated by the Russian Army on January 27 1945, although most of those being held at the camp had been removed on a forced death mark prior to liberation.

Around 7,000 prisoners were left behind at the camp as the Nazis in charge fled the Russian advance. The Russians worked with the Polish Red Cross to help the survivors, most of whom were seriously ill due to their maltreatment at the camp.

6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust

Also found at Auschwitz was grim evidence of the Nazi war crimes, including more than seven tonnes of human hair, hundreds of thousands of items of women's and men’s clothing, and 648 corpses.

The first International Holocaust Remembrance Day was officially held in 2006, and the event has been observed every year since, but the event has been recognised in the UK since 2001.

What events are happening for Holocaust Memorial Day 2024 in the UK?

There are more than 300 events taking place nationally to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, including more than 100 events in London. You can find the full list of events at the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust website.

