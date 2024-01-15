Islamist political group Hizb ut-Tahrir risks being banned in the UK

The international Islamist political group Hizb ut-Tahrir should be banned as a terrorist organisation, the Home Secretary has said. Describing the group as “antisemitic” and "promoting and encouraging terrorism", James Cleverly has moved to proscribe the group by putting an order before Parliament which would make joining the organisation illegal in the UK under terror laws, the Home Office said.

The proposal has to be debated and is subject to Parliament backing but, if agreed, the ban would come into force on Friday (January 19). This would mean that “belonging to, inviting support for and displaying articles in a public place in a way that arouses suspicion of membership or support for the group will be a criminal offence”.

Mr Cleverly said: “Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling October 7 attacks. Proscribing this terrorist group will ensure that anyone who belongs to and invites supports for them will face consequences. It will curb Hizb ut-Tahrir’s ability to operate as it currently does.”

Hizb ut-Tahrir is a pan-Islamic fundamentalist group which has been banned in many Arab nations, as well as in Germany and China. It has organised rallies which took place on the streets of London alongside pro-Palestine marches in recent months, following the war that broke out between the Israel forces and Hamas. During a rally in October, a Hizb ut-Tahrir member could be seen shouting “jihad” in a video, but the Metropolitan Police said no offences were identified.

Conservative MP Bob Blackman last month called for leader of the UK arm of the group, Abdul Wahid, to be deported, claiming in the Commons that he should have his “right to be in this country” cancelled.

Yvette Cooper MP, Labour's Shadow Home Secretary, commenting on news the Home Secretary has laid a draft order to proscribe the Hizb ut-Tahrir organisation as a terror group, said: "There have long been serious concerns about Hizb ut-Tahrir, which have been exacerbated in light of Hamas’ barbaric terrorist attack on Israel on 7 October.

