How to watch the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, where is it taking place? Prize money involved
If you are an avid chess player or fan, chances are you are already watching the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. China’s Ding Liren who is the defending champion has just won his opening match against India’s Gukesh Dommaraju, who is only 18-years old.
According to The Hindu, “By the 12th move, Gukesh had a half hour advantage on the clock but eight moves later, Liren had a couple of extra minutes to boast off on his clock, giving a clear indication that he had gotten out of his opening problems and had a decent middle game on hand.”
“The 32-year-old Chinese displayed peak form after that as Gukesh’s middle game crumbled. The classical game lasted 42 moves.”
Where is the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 taking place?
The FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 is taking place in Singapore.
How to watch the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024
You can watch the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 on Chess24 Twitch and YouTube channel.
When does Game Two of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 begin?
According to the website Chess.com, “Game two starts Tuesday, November 26, at 4:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 CET / 2:30 p.m. IST / 5:00 p.m. local time in Singapore.”
The winner will not only be crowned the FIDE World Chess champion but they will win $2.5m.
