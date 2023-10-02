The bride wore beige! Actress Anya Taylor-Joy weds musician Malcolm McRae in Venice

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy was joined by the likes of Cara Delevingne and Julia Garner for her wedding in Italy to Malcolm McRae.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy is clearly not a fan of traditional bridal colours white or ivory as she chose a beige bridal gown for her wedding to musician Malcolm McRae. The Daily Mail reported “it was revealed before the big day that the couple were spotted looking at wedding venues in Venice earlier this year, including Palazzo Pisani-Moretta, a 15th century palace and Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista di Venezia, a 14th century church before the big day arrived over the weekend.”

The article goes on to say that “the couple who have been dating since May 2021-instructed the firm The Wedding Boutique Italy to organise their nuptials which looked sensational.”

According to The Wedding Boutique Italy’s website, the company was founded by English born Catherine Bradfield, who has a background in media, marketing and fashion. They help couples when it comes to every aspect of planning their wedding, through initial concept to helping organise the floral design, tablescapes etc.

Although Anya is reportedly based largely in London whilst Malcolm is in the States, the couple have been able to maintain a long distance relationship. Other guests at the wedding included Miles Teller and his wife Keliegh.

Celebrity couples married in Italy

It would seem that Italy is a popular choice for Hollywood couples looking for a wedding venue in Europe. Kravis, otherwise known as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, married for the third time in May 2022 on the Italian Riviera coastline in Portofino.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin also chose Venice for their nuptials and held an intimate ceremony there in 2014. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also opted for Italy for their wedding and married at Italy’s Forte di Belvedere, a 16th century fortress in May 2014.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen married in Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013 whilst Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes married in November 2016 at Odescalchi Castle in Lake Bracciano, with guests including Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham.

Actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinki also chose Lake Como for their big day and married in July 2010. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake wed in Puglia, Italy in 2012.

Which other celebrity brides have opted for coloured wedding dresses?

Jessica Biel wore a rose-pink Giambattista Valli gown for her big day to Justin Timberlake whilst Gwen Stefani chose a dip-dye bridal gown with a pink ombre hem by John Galliano for Christian Dior when she married Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale in 2002.