Ellie Clenton tragically leaves behind her two-year-old son Rome.

Ellie Clenton’s family have been left heartbroken over her tragic death, she leaves behind her two-year-old son Rome. A GoFundMe page has been set up which reads: “Hi, my name is Rome. I’m only two, so I don’t understand everything yet — but I know my mummy isn’t here anymore. Everyone tells me how much she loved me, and I miss her hugs and kisses every day.

“Right now, my family is helping take care of me, and they’re doing everything they can to make sure I have what I need as I grow up — things like clothes, toys, and a safe home full of love.

“If you can help, even a little bit, it means the world to me and to everyone who’s helping me. Mummy can’t be here to see it, but I know she’d be so thankful for your kindness as this will be for my future when I get older.”

A press release from Staffordshire Police reads: “Ellie Clenton, aged 22, of Perton, was driving a white Seat Ibiza on Blackhalve Lane when she came into collision with a grey Seat Ibiza just before 1am on Sunday (26 October).

“Officers went to the scene alongside paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, nothing could be done to save Ellie. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A number of other occupants from the vehicles were taken to hospital, where they remain.”

Ellie Clenton’s family said: “On Sunday 26 October, our beautiful, amazing daughter Ellie, an incredible mom to her beautiful boy, was taken from us suddenly. Words cannot describe how deeply she is loved.

“Our lives will never be the same again, and we will miss her with every part of us.

“Everyone who knew Ellie knew what a huge character she was — her beautiful smile, her kind heart, and the way she lived every moment for her precious son.

“Our promise to our beautiful Ellie is this: as a family, together, we will love, protect, and provide for your baby boy for the rest of his life. You will be in his life every single day. He will always remember his beautiful mommy and how deeply he was loved by you.

“We are all completely heartbroken and want to thank everyone for their love and support, which is helping us through this tragic time.

“Ellie — our amazing daughter, a wonderful sister, and above all, the best mommy in the world — will be loved and remembered forever.”

Staffordshire Police have also said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area with any information or those with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which could help collision investigators.

“Call us on 101, quoting incident 39 of 26 October, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

“You can also get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing [email protected].”