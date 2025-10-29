Henry Smith leaves behind fiancée Megan and three children Maddison, Harrison and Mabel.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Smith’s family has paid tribute to the 27-year-old who has tragically lost his life. Henry leaves behind his fiancée Megan and three children Maddison, Harrison and Mabel.

According to a press release from Wiltshire Police, a spokesperson for the family called Henry Smith a "much-loved son, brother, uncle, father, work colleague and partner" who was "full of energy, determination and heart."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Smith’s family also said: "You gave your all to everything you did, and you left a mark on everyone lucky enough to know you. You were taken from us far too soon, but the memories you left behind will stay with us forever.

"Your laughter, your drive, and your kindness will echo in every story we tell and every road we travel.

"You’ll be missed every single day, but your spirit will ride with us always, in every laugh, every memory, and every mile along the way. Rest easy, until we meet again. Forever 27."

'Rest easy, until we meet again. Forever 27': Young dad and fiancé Henry Smith has tragically died. Photo: Wiltshire Police | Wiltshire Police

Henry Smith died as a result of a car crash. According to the Wiltshire Police press release, “The crash, which took place on October 15, 2025, saw a VW Golf come off the carriageway at Gore Cross, on the A360 near West Lavington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Devizes man Henry Smith died as a result of the incident. He has now been remembered by his family for his "laughter, drive and kindness."

His fiancée Megan said: "To a loving father and fiancé. We know you loved us more than anything and we loved you more than anything too. You were taken from us far too soon. Keep on racing my love.

"You’ll always be with us in every heartbeat , memory and every mile down the road. From your 3 children Maddison, Harrison and Mabel and fiancée Megan."