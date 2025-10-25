Tributes have been paid to Guy Bradshaw following his sudden death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guy Bradshaw, 35, has tragically died after his friends found him dead in his apartment in Benindorm. He had travelled there with friends ahead of his football team Manchester City’s Champions League Clash with Villarreal which took place on Tuesday October 21.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of his family which reads: “In Loving Memory of Guy Bradshaw ❤️

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that Guy Bradshaw, our much-loved Son, Brother, Dad, friend, and true Wythenshawe legend, sadly passed away suddenly whilst in Benidorm.

“Guy had travelled to Benidorm with his close friends to do what he loved most — watch his beloved Manchester City and enjoy some time surrounded by laughter, football, and friendship. No one could have imagined that this would end in such tragedy.

‘His beautiful daughter Ava was his absolute world’: Dad Guy Bradshaw has tragically died. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“Guy was the life and soul of every room — a big character with an even bigger heart. He was loved by so many across Wythenshawe and beyond. His quick wit, warm smile, and kind nature touched everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“But above all, Guy was a devoted dad. His beautiful daughter Ava was his absolute world. He spoke about her with so much pride and love, and their bond was something truly special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This GoFundMe has been set up to help support Guy’s family during this incredibly difficult time — to assist with bringing him home, cover funeral costs, and to ensure Ava is supported in the days and weeks ahead. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a huge difference.

“Let’s come together for Guy, lets give him the send-off he deserves and to show his family just how many lives he touched.

“Rest easy, Guy. You’ll never be forgotten

“Forever a Blue, forever in our hearts.”

A spokesperson for Manchester City said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Guy Bradshaw, a Man City supporter who tragically died in Spain before the club’s match against Villarreal last night.

“Everyone at the club sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fellow fans during this difficult time. Once a Blue, always a Blue.”