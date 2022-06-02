Johnny Depp was spotted getting a pint with famed local musician, Sam Fender.

Johnny Depp was spotted on the Quayside in Newcastle on Wednesday 1 June.

Videos of the actor leaving popular pub The Bridge Tavern were swirling around social media just minutes before the verdict of his highly publicised trial against ex-wife Amber Heard was announced.

So, why was Johnny Depp in Newcastle?

Here’s everything we know about the actor’s trip up north.

Fender’s Instagram story with Depp (Image: Instagram @sam_fender)

Depp has been making appearances across the UK recently, joining his friend Jeff Beck on stage throughout his tour across the nation.

The actor performed multiple songs alongside the English rocker on 29 May at his Sheffield show.

Depp also took to the stage at Beck’s Royal Albert Hall gig in London on 30 May, where the actor covered songs including ‘Little Wing’ by Jimi Hendrix, ‘What’s Going On’ by Marvin Gaye, and ‘The Death and Resurrection Show’ by Killing Joke, alongside Beck.

Therefore, it may come as no surprise to some that Depp turned up in Newcastle, where Beck is scheduled to perform on 2 June.

It is unclear whether Depp will join the musician on stage again, or if he is just there to support.

But fans attending Jeff Beck’s performance at the Sage in Gateshead might be in for a treat.

Beck and Depp have frequently collaborated in the past, having been friends for around five years. The two first collaborated on a cover of John Lennon’s Isolation which was released during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Who was Johnny Depp spotted with in Newcastle?

The actor was spotted at The Bridge Tavern on the Quayside in Newcastle alongside Geordie favourite and musician Sam Fender, as well as Jeff Beck.

They were joined by Fender’s manager Owen Davies and other friends.

Sam Fender took to his instagram stories to commemorate the occasion with a selfie alongside Johnny Depp, and Jeff Beck, with the caption “some serious heroes here”.

The general manager of The Bridge Tavern spoke on the surprise pairing. She said, "I don’t think Sam has met Johnny before.”

“Johnny is doing a show tomorrow at The Sage. It must have been everyone who knew Sam Fender so they arranged to meet. Sam Fender came about half an hour later when the balcony was closed.”

“It was unbelievable for a pub, I had never seen anything like it before. It was the most surreal day of my life without a doubt! It’s crazy," she added.

Why has Depp been performing with Jeff Beck?

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp on stage at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Terence Turnbull

Johnny Depp is an avid fan of music, and has been involved heavily in the Hollywood rock scene for most of his career.

In 2012, he formed a band named ‘Hollywood Vampires’ alongside rock legends Alice Cooper and Joe Smith of Aerosmith.

Where else in the UK is Jeff Beck playing?

It’s not clear yet whether Johnny Depp will be joining Jeff Beck for all of his remaining tour dates.

However, these are, Jeff Beck’s remaining UK tour dates, in case fans of the actor want to take their chances:

Thursday 2 June, Gateshead Sage

Friday 3 June, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 4 June, Manchester O2 Apollo

Monday 6 June, Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 7 June, York Barbican

Did Johnny Depp win the case against Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp won his case against Amber Heard, after suing Heard for $50 million under claims of defamation.

Depp was awarded £15 million in damages following a six-week long trial. The jurors deliberated for 13 hours before voting in favour of Depp.