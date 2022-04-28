The Labour Party said the complaint would be taken “extremely seriously”

A female MP has accused a member of Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet of making inappropriate comments by claiming she was a “secret weapon” because men want to sleep with her.

Labour said if a complaint was made about the issue it would be taken “extremely seriously”.

The claim comes following recent investigations into lewd behaviour at Westminster, with a Tory MP recently accused of watching pornography in the Commons chamber.

Dozens of MPs, including three Cabinet ministers, are also reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

What has been reported?

BBC Wales reported that the MP was described as being a “rising star” of the party at an event.

The female MP said that before she could reply the shadow cabinet member had intervened to describe her as “a secret weapon” because “women want to be her friend” and men want to sleep with her.

She claimed the cabinet member said: “She is a vote winner.”

What has Labour said?

A Labour spokesman said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously.

“They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”

It is understood no complaint has been made, but the party would encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward.

What other misconduct cases have happened recently?

There was outrage across the political spectrum after an article in The Mail on Sunday accused Labour’s Angela Rayner of trying to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons by crossing and uncorssing her legs.

It also included a quote from one MP that deputy Labour leader Ms Rayner “knows she can’t compete with Boris’s Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks”.

Boris Johnson condemned the “misogynistic tripe” and said if the source of the newspaper’s story was identified they would face “the terrors of the earth”.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso), the industry watchdog, has received 5,500 complaints about the report.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Rayner had been “disgusted” by the claims and vowed there would be “zero tolerance” for such attitudes within his own party.

He told ITV’s This Morning programme: “She shouldn’t have to put up with it but all women in politics shouldn’t have to put up with it.

“The culture in Parliament, it is sexist, it is misogynist. We need to change it.”