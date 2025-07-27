Around 2,500 athletes will take part in the Leeds Ironman triathlon today (Sunday July 27).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After commuters who were left stranded last night (Saturday July 26) and could not get in and out of Leeds via the train because the train station was shut amid what staff called a “signalling system” fault, there will be more disruption in the city today despite the fact the train station has now re-opened. That’s because the Leeds Ironman triathlon is taking place.

The event, which includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a marathon, is happening in the city, and as a result several roads across north Leeds will be temporarily closed to keep everyone safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competitors will complete a two-loop swim in the waters of Waterloo Lake with an in-water lap, a three-loop bike course including the Black Hill Road climb, before finishing up with a four-loop spectator friendly run course. The event will be the city's first-ever triathlon event.

So, what time is event, which roads will be closed, and what is the weather forecast? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time will the Leeds Ironman start and finish?

The race will start at 6am in Roundhay Park, with spectator zones, food stalls, live music throughout the park and surrounding areas.

The event’s second discipline, the bike race, begins and ends in Roundhay Park and will cover three loops of a circular route that runs through or near communities such as Shadwell, Thorner, Bardsey, Wike, Harewood, Eccup, Arthington, Adel and Alwoodley. The event is expected to be finished by 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first ever Leeds Ironman triathlon will take place in Roundhay Park (pictured) today (Sunday July 27). | James Hardisty

What roads will be closed for the Leeds Ironman?

Closures will be in place on the A61 in both directions between Harewood and Alwoodley Gates, and also westbound on the A659 at Arthington. Other closures will affect traffic attempting to reach or leave Wyke, Weardley, Bardsey, Scarcroft and Shadwell.

Lidge Park Road / North Park Grove, Roper Avenue / Lidge Ln / Chandos Gardens, Lidge Avenue / Jackson Ave, A58/ Carr Lane and A58/ Wood Lane / Church Lane will also be closed during the event. Rolling closures will be in place between 6am and 6pm.

What is the weather forecast for Leeds?

It’s been a bit of damp start in Leeds today for the athletes. The Met Office states, however, that the light rain seen first thing will change to overcast by lunchtime. It will then be cloudy with sunny intervals throughout the afternoon and evening.