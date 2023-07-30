A man has died after the scooter he was riding collided with an ambulance responding to an emergency call in Barnsley, South Yorkshire

A scooter rider has died after a collision between the vehicle he was riding and an ambulance which was responding to an emergency call.

The man, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital after the incident in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Friday (28 July) but later died from his injuries. The driver of the ambulance is assisting officers with enquiries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The crash occurred in a village called Hoylandswaine at around 10.25pm. Officers confirmed they received a call from a member of the public and another report from Yorkshire Ambulance Service about a reported collision between an ambulance that was responding to an emergency call and a scooter. The crash site is on the A628 Barnsley Road, at the junction with the offshoot Barnsley Road, near the Lord Nelson pub.

A man has died after the scooter he was riding collided with an ambulance which was responding to an emergency call in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We would particularly like to speak to anyone on Barnsley Road at the time who may have seen the collision, or anyone driving along either of the two Barnsley Roads who may have caught the collision on a dash camera. We are also appealing to any premises that has CCTV cameras which cover the junction to check their footage and see if those cameras caught the collision."

Call 101 and quote incident number 1232 of 28 July 2023 if you can help. Footage can also be emailed to [email protected], with the incident number in the email subject line. You can also pass information to police via online live chat or online portal.