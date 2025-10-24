There are reports that a Manchester city centre building has partially collapsed this afternoon (Friday October 24).

The building, which is just off Bridge Street, is thought to have been scheduled for demolition, according to local news outlet Manchester Evening News.

One person who works nearby told the publication there was a “strong earthquake like feeling”. Another witness said: “We were shaking and we didn’t know if the building was coming down, then we saw the plumes of dust."

Firefighters rushed to the scene and nearby buildings were evacuated. Video footage being shared on social media shows the building falling down with a big plume of smoke coming from the wreckage. One person wrote: “Full building with scaffolding just collapsed.”

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have reported a scaffolding collapse, and said the building was being demolished at the time. Nobody has been injured.

The building involved is understood to be Alberton House, which is just off Bridge Street in the city centre but also comes round to St Mary's Parsonage. Reports from the M.E.N. suggest part of the building came down and the scaffolding fell into the River Irwell beside it.

A statement from the fire service read: “One fire engine from Manchester Central attended St Mary’s Parsonage just after 2.50pm today after scaffolding on a building being demolished partially collapsed. No people involved and the crew are leaving, and leaving this with building control.”

There are plans are for an 18-storey landmark office building featuring a rooftop pool on the site.