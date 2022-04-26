Most supermarkets will be operating different opening hours on May Day

This is what times the major UK supermarkets are open on Monday 2 May.

Over the May bank holiday weekend, supermarkets across the UK will have different opening and closing times as everyone enjoys a three-day weekend and extra time with their families .

But what times are the major supermarkets open on Monday 2 May?

Here’s what you need to know.

When is May bank holiday?

May Day takes place in the UK every year on May 1 or the first Monday of the month.

May Day is a UK bank holiday and traditionally workers are given an extra day off work to celebrate this, meaning many people enjoy a three day weekend at the start of May.

What time are supermarkets open over the May bank holiday weekend?

Each of the eight main supermarkets have different opening and closing times on Monday 2 May.

Shoppers are, however, advised to check the opening times of their local store before visiting, as times may change at certain shops.

Here are the general opening times for the major supermarkets.

Morrisons

Monday 2 May: 7am to 8pm

Visit the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Tesco

Monday 2 May: Superstores: 8am to 6pmExpress stores: 7am to 11pm

Extra stores: 8am to 6pm

Visit the Tesco store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Aldi

Monday 2 May: 8am to 8pm

Visit the Aldi store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Lidl

Monday 2 May: 8am to 8pm

Visit the Lidl store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Asda

Monday 2 May: 10am to 5pm

Visit the Asda store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Sainsbury’s

Monday 2 May: 8am to 8pm

Visit the Sainsbury’s store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Waitrose

Monday 2 May: 8am to 6pm

Visit the Waitrose store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Co-op

Monday 2 May: 7am to 10pm

Visit the Co-op store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Why do we celebrate May Day?

The celebration of May Day dates back to ancient times, when Romans celebrated the festival of Flora, the goddess of flowers and spring.

In Britain, people celebrated the festival of Beltane on 1 May to mark the halfway point between spring and summer.

In modern times, people organise and attend events to celebrate the approaching summer season on May Day.

What will the weather be like on May Day?

The Met Office have said that the upcoming May bank holiday weather forecast is poor, and have warned that temperatures will drop on Monday 2 May.