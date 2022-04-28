Each of the four main hardware shops will be open for your home and garden improvement essentials this weekend

Opening times for B&Q, Homebase, Wickes and Screwfix during May bank holiday weekend 2022.

The May bank holiday weekend is almost here, and for many that means extra time away from their day job.

It doesn’t always mean an extra day of relaxation, however, as many use a bank holiday weekend to do another day of hard work of a different kind - DIY.

This year, the May bank holiday weekend falls between Saturday 30 April and Monday 2 May.

Unfortunately, temperatures are set to fall as we approach the weekend and the Met Office has warned us to be prepared for a chilly bank holiday break.

So, if that means a trip to the hardware stores to do up your front room is in order rather than a trip to the seaside, you’re going to want to know just when you can go to your local B&Q, Wickes, Homebase or Screwfix.

Here’s what you need to know.

What time are hardware stores open over the May bank holiday weekend?

Each of the main hardware stores have different opening and closing times over the May bank holiday weekend.

On the whole, most stores will be open as usual on Saturday 30 April, Sunday 1 May and Monday 2 May, but there are some exceptions.

Shoppers are advised to check the opening and closing time of their local store before visiting as times may change in certain locations.

Here’s the general opening times for the major hardware stores.

B&Q

Saturday 30 April: 7am to 8pm

Sunday 1 May: 9am to 6pm

Monday 2 May: 7am - 8pm

Visit the B&Q store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Wickes

A spokesperson for Wickes told NationalWorld that, at the time of writing, store opening times for the May bank holiday weekend would be available on their website “closer to the time”.

According to the official website , Wickes will trade during their standard working hours.

These are:

Saturday 30 April: 7am - 8pm

Sunday 1 May: 10am - 4pm

Monday 2 May: 7am - 7pm

Visit the Wickes store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Homebase

Saturday 30 April: 8am - 7pm

Sunday 1 May: 10am - 4pm

Monday 2 May: 8am - 8pm

Visit the Homebase store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Screwfix

Saturday 30 April: 7am - 6pm

Sunday 1 May: 9am - 4pm

Monday 2 May: 7am - 8pm

On Monday 2 May, there will be a change to the general times at six stores. They are as follows:

Nottingham Bulwell: 8am - 6pm

Brentford: 9am– 4pm

Clitheroe Barrow: 9am – 4pm

North Walsham: 9am– 4pm

Ringwood: 10am – 4pm

Ilford: 10am – 4pm

Visit the Screwfix store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

What other shops and services are affected by the bank holiday?

During bank holidays in the UK, stores are often shut or operating during reduced hours and with reduced staff.

This means the services they would usually provide are either unavailable or possibly limited.

Some supermarkets are reducing their opening hours on May Day so it’s best to make sure you know what opening times your local stores are operating too before you plan any bank holiday meals.

Royal Mail deliveries and collections are also changed by the bank holiday, and Post Office opening times will be affected too.