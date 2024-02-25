Missing teenager latest: Police search Rudyard Lake in Staffordshire. The Queen's Baton Relay visits Rudyard Lake as part of the Birmingham 2022 Queens Baton Relay on July 19, 2022 in Stafford, England. (Photo by Matt Keeble/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay)

Police are searching for a missing teenager in Rudyard Lake in Staffordshire. The teenager went missing after three people fell into it on Saturday night (24 January). The teens who fell into the water are reported to be three teenage boys, who are believed to be around 17. Police were called at 9.30pm and two of the three teenagers managed to get out and after being assessed by paramedics, were taken to hospital.

A police helicopter was involved yesterday and the local fire service and specialist search teams are searching the area. Staffordshire Police said on their Facebook page that “A large number of emergency services are currently at Rudyard Lake in north Staffordshire following reports that three people fell in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We got a call shortly after 9.30pm last night (24 February) that three young men, believed to be about 17-years old, were spotted in the water.

“Two of them managed to get out and were assessed by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service. They have both been taken to hospital.

“Specialist search teams are currently in the area alongside colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Our colleagues from the National Police Air Service also helped with the searches yesterday.

“The third young man is still unaccounted for.