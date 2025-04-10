Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has had his £160,000 supercar seized by police after he was suspected of driving without a valid licence, according to reports.

The Sun said the £115 million midfielder was stopped in his Audi RSQ8 on Friday near the club’s training ground in Cobham, Surrey.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “A man in his 20s from Cobham was stopped by officers on Fairmile Lane in Cobham on Friday, April 4 and found to be driving without a licence.

“The vehicle was seized, and our inquiries are ongoing.”

Caicedo, 23, could face a fine or a criminal prosecution if it is believed he has broken British driving laws.

He is in Poland with his team-mates for Thursday’s Conference League clash with Legia Warsaw.

Chelsea said they had no comment.

The Blues signed the Ecuador international from fellow Premier League side Brighton in August 2023.

He captained his country for the first time in September when Ecuador beat Peru in a World Cup qualifier.