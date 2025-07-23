TikTok viewers were not impressed with Stephanie’s decision to reserve sun beds before heading out on holiday.

Stephanie, who is a mum of 6 and has a TikTok account @mummyandmilliemaex, has come under criticism for sharing a video of herself on holiday in Fuerteventura in Las Palmas, on the Canary Islands. The mum to five boys and one girl, showed her fans a video of her and her family on a day out.

She said: “First things first, we had to claim our sunbeds at the pool earlier, we have come as a big family, so we have to be there early. We then walked up the town to get some breakfast, and oh my god, these did not disappoint.”

“We come here every day for breakfast, it is amazing,” Stephanie showed their breakfast which consisted of an English fry up. We then went shopping and had a day in the pool.”

Mum of six faces criticism after claiming sunbeds before going out for the day on holiday. Photo: Adobe Stock | Adobe Stock

Stephanie has so far received nearly six hundred comments. One TikTok user wrote: “Why claim sun beds if you’re going out for the day?” whilst another said: “I can’t believe you claim the sunbeds and then leave.”

Other TikTok users were outraged and one wrote: “Claim our sunbeds!!!!! Immediately move on,” whilst another wrote: " Claim the sunbed then go out Jesus!”

It would seem that people who put their towels on their sunbeds on holidays provokes quite the reaction. When Mrs May of the @themrsmayofficial account, who has 354.1K followers on Instagram, went on holiday to the Serry Beach Resort in Hurghada, Egypt, she posted a video about it

Mrs May said: “If you can’t beat them, join them. Do you know what I am doing? It is 6.30 in the morning and already, look, most of these sunloungers have been taken and there is literally not one person here.” She goes on to say I have literally set an alarm to get us a bloody sunlounger.

In response to her video, one TikTok user said: “I just moved the towels, whilst another said: “I went to a hotel that had a booking system. When you arrive you’d choose where to go and they’d be your loungers for your entire stay.”

Mrs May then did a follow up on her sunbed video and said: “I may have gotten into a bit of trouble or not. The manager called our room and said if I have any problems, I can contact him.” Mrs May said: "I don't have any problem, but maybe it could be handled differently.” In response, one user said: “Everyone secretly loves a sun lounger saving war!”

In a third TikTok video on the sunloungers debacle, Mrs May said: “Good morning, just a quick update. The hotel has been moving all the towels that everyone reserved on the sunloungers this morning.” Her daughter Dulcie said: “It is going to go on forever and forever now.” In response to his video, one user said: “Well done Mrs May- I hope no one who is staying there has a go at you though,” whilst another said: “You’ve brought law and order 😂.”