A nurse and her young daughter lost their lives in a car crash that also hospitalised her partner and their other child.

Natalie McLaughlin and her 6-year-old daughter Ella were killed in the crash. Little Ella died at the scene and Natalie, who was in her 20s, was taken to hospital, but later died.

A fundraiser has been set up to help her family. It says: “It is with broken hearts that we share the devastating news of the sudden and tragic passing of our beloved Natalie McLaughlin and her darling young daughter Ella, following a road traffic collision.

“Natalie, a beautiful and vibrant young mother and her precious little girl touched the lives of so many with their warmth, love, and joy. In this time of unimaginable loss, we as a community - both near and far - wish to come together to wrap our arms around the McLaughlin family.

“This page has been set up to show our heartfelt love, support, and solidarity with them during the most difficult days of their lives. No words can ease the pain, but through our collective kindness and generosity, we hope to offer some comfort and practical support to help the family in the days ahead. Thank you for your support, prayers, and love.”

Natalie McLaughlin and her six-year-old daughter Ella | Eamonn McLaughlin Funeral Directors

The fundraiser has so far raised more than €6,500 - it can be found here.

Natalie was from Pound Street, Carndonagh, in County Donegal in Ireland.

A death notice published by Eamonn McLaughlin Funeral Directors says Natalie was a “much-loved mother and sister of Rhea-Rose and cherished daughter and granddaughter of Joanne and Danny and adored sister and niece of Lara, Tiarnan and Ryan.

“Deeply regretted and sadly missed by their grandparents and great grandparents, Lynn and Anthony Noone and Margaret and Hugh McLaughlin, Natalie’s partner Tyrone, nieces and nephews, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. May Ella and Natalie Rest In Eternal Peace.”

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal Authority, Councillor Martin McDermott, told the Irish Mirror: “Words fall short at this time, what can anybody say? They are such a lovely family and so well respected in our local community. It's just devastating. The loss of anybody on our roads is difficult for any community to take.

“But the loss of a mother and daughter, particularly given the fact that they are so young, is even more poignant and more difficult to accept. People are just numb and there is very little I can add to that other than to keep them all in our thoughts and prayers.”

Police say the collision happened on the R240 at Carrowmore in Carndonagh just before 6.30pm on Wednesday. It involved the car Natalie was driving and a van. They say Natalie was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast and that a female child, who was a rear passenger, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital, and the front seat passenger, a man in his 30s, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry. No other injuries were reported.

The Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw the collision to contact them, and to look through any dashcame that may be relevant. Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.