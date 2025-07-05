A dad who was killed in a car crash was a “beacon of support” to everyone.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father-of-two Ashley Aldridge died when the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving was in a collision with an orange convertible BMW.

Paying tribute today, his family said: “Ashley was a beloved son, brother, and father, cherished by everyone who knew him. His children were his world, and he loved them dearly. My brother, known affectionately as ‘Cap Ash’ for his constant cap wearing, was a beacon of support for many. He was always there for a chat or a piece of advice, and no one ever had a bad word to say about him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ash was also a valued colleague at Pukka Pies, known for his hard work and dedication. His passing has deeply affected his colleagues, and the workplace will never be the same without him. He had been there for 21 years, climbing the ranks and earning the respect of all.

“The tragic loss of my brother is something we will never comprehend as a family. We are heartbroken and devastated, and the grief will linger for the rest of our lives. His two children are left without a father who they loved so very much and their world has been shattered, but we are a strong family unit, and we will support each other through this difficult time.”

Ashley Aldridge with his children | Issued by Leicestershire Police

Ashley’s friends have also paid tribute, via the police, saying: “Ash, you were always the life of the party—first to the bar, last to leave, and absolutely allergic to saying no to a night out. You were always there, unless, of course, it was your turn to buy a round.

“We didn’t see each other as often as we should have, but whenever we did, it felt like no time had passed. We would laugh, have fun, and engage in the kind of banter that made your cheeks hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Aldridge, who died in a crash on the A607 in Leicestershire on June 27 | Issued by Leicestershire Police

“It’s hard to believe you’re gone. There’s now a massive Ash-shaped hole in the group, and an eerie quiet where your laugh used to echo (usually louder than the music). The sky might have gained a new star, but we definitely lost our brightest spark. You’ll always be missed, forever remembered, and never replaced. Rest easy, legend. We’ll be raising a glass (or five) in your honour. To Ash!”.

The accident happened on the A607 at Frisby on the Wreake in Leicestershire at about 6pm on Friday, June 27. A teenage girl who was in the Corsa with Ashley, of Syston, Leicester, was taken to hospital and has been discharged.

Two men, a 33-year-old and a 25-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police say that their investigation is still open. Anyone with any information, who has not yet spoken to police is asked to make contact at www.leics.police.uk or by calling Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident number 594 of June 27.