You can expect lots of items such as dresses, shirts and homeware to be available for less in the seasonal sale

The Next sale is one of the UK ’s most popular fashion and beauty sales, and shoppers will be pleased to know that another one is just around the corner.

In stores, shoppers often get up in the early hours of the morning and will queue outside their local shops for hours just to grab cut-price items.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you would rather not have to get up super early, don’t worry, you can still get a great bargain by shopping online.

For an extra bonus, you can beat every other shopper by getting yourself a VIP slot.

So, when is the main Next sale, when is the VIP Next sale, how can you get yourself a VIP slot and what items will be on offer?

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Next sale is one of the UK’s most popular fashion sales.

When is the Next sale?

The main Next summer sale is expected to begin on Saturday 9 July.

It’s thought that the sale will begin at around 4am and 5am on the Next website and will begin when stores open.

Stores usually open at 9am, but they do sometimes open at 6am on sale days.

It’s best to check the opening time of your local store via the Next store locator before you visit your store.

When is the Next VIP sale?

The VIP Next summer sale will begin on Tuesday 5 July.

The first sale slot start time for VIP customers is at 2pm on the Next website on this day.

The VIP slots are released seven days prior to the main in-store sale, so that means that this year the VIP slots will be revealed to eligible shoppers on Saturday 2 July.

When those slots have been revealed, eligible shoppers will be able to book a slot. But, you’ll have to be quick if you want an early slot as the earliest slots are taken the quickest.

This is simply because shopping early gives you the best chance to secure the items you want in your size.

The key to getting an earlier slot is to not wait for the email invite Next will send, but to check your account as early as you can on Saturday 2 July.

The VIP sale also allows shoppers to visit the Next Sale Preview link up to 48 hours in advance.

This link means they can see exactly what items will be on offer before anyone else.

That means, if you have VIP access all you have to do is note down the item codes of the products you want to buy - and then when the sale launches and you have your slot you can easily log in and use the quick buy function to bag your favourite items.

How can I get a VIP slot?

There are a number of things you must do to get a VIP slot and secure early access to the Next sale.

Firsty, you need to get yourself a Next Credit account and then follow these guidelines:

Make sure you have at least £250 available credit. This is usually best to be done around two weeks prior to the sale taking place, so just make sure you have it as soon as possible.

Order and keep at least one item from the current season’s range.

Make sure you haven’t returned more than two-thirds of the items you’ve ordered.

It’s important to note that you also need to order and keep at least one item from your VIP slot if you want early access to the future Next sale as if you don’t you won’t be offered one in the next sale.

Which items will be discounted?

We do not know what items will be discounted until the sale launches, but you can expect prices to be reduced on items across all categories including womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, homeware and beauty.

How often does Next hold a sale?

Next has four seasonal sales a year; Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter/Boxing day.

There’s also a Black Friday event that has gotten bigger and better every year.

Discounts are also sometimes offered at other times of year, including around bank holidays.

Are any items on sale at Next now?

Next has a special clearance website which is usually live all year round, so you don’t have to wait for the main sales to get a great item at low cost.

This website has items which are previously returned items and items which have not sold in a previous sale.

This means that there’s no guarantee what items will be on the site. Items that are available could be out of season, and there may only be one or two sizes available in certain items.

It does provide a chance, however, to get some great one-off reductions. It is good to keep checking this section as there are some really good deals to be had.

The Next Clearance website updates in the early hours of the morning, usually around 5am each morning Monday to Saturday, so if you want a chance to get the best items it is a good idea to set your alarm.

Can I return Next sale items?

Yes, you can return items from Next which you have bought in the sale.