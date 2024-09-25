Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adrian Bailey made his Broadway debut in Your Arms Too Short to Box With God back in 1976 and also appeared in productions such as Dreamgirls, La Cage aux Folles and The Wild Party.

Adrian Bailey grew up in Detroit, Michigan in the USA where he attended Osborn High School and the University of Detroit Mercy. Whilst he was in education, Adrian took both dance and voice lessons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adrian Bailey’s brother Karl Bailey told them that “Bailey died Sunday at a rehabilitation facility in New York on the day before his birthday. He had recently fallen in his New York apartment.”

American actress, singer and director Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill paid tribute to Adrian Bailey on Instagram and said: ”The wonderful Adrian Bailey has gone home. This man was a giant in more ways than height. When I co-starred with Tommy Tune for 7 months in “My One and Only”, Adrian was our gentle giant. The talent and compassion he had were beyond description. After his horrifying fall from the rafters in “The Little Mermaid”, he struggled for his life for years relearning EVERYTHING. He survived decades longer than they predicted because he was Adrian Bailey.

“Tapping with Honi Coles and holding court now with his better angels, he will finally be free from all that.

“You were a kind and beautiful person, Adrian. We all adored you. You leave a big gap in our lives”

Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill made reference to Adrian Bailey’s fall in The Little Mermaid. This accident took place in 2008 when Adrian was about to take part in a matinee performance at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York. Adrian Bailey landed on the stage 36 feet below after walking through an open trap door on a suspended boat.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Bailey quickly underwent surgery on his wrists. Four months later, he sued Disney, which produced the show, and the companies that built the sets and motion-control systems. In his suit, he said he also suffered numerous fractures of his back, hip, pelvis, coccyx, sternum, ribs and foot and herniated vertebral discs that required at least five surgeries.”

Although Bailey was reportedly able to walk again, he was unable to attend his mother’s funeral as he couldn’t travel for more than two hours at a time.