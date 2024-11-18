Bernard Chiarelli: World Cup footballer who was member of 1958 France squad dies aged 90
French news outlet L’Equipe reported that the former footballer had passed on Sunday, November 17.
Chiarelli was most notably a member of the 1958 World Cup French squad, having being called up only months prior to the tournament. The footballer and his teammates placed third behind Sweden, who were eventually beaten by brazil in the final.
Chiarelli spent his club career at teams around his home country, including 171 appearances for Valenciennes. He scored 25 goals during his tenure at the club, which lasted from 1952 until 1958.
He went on to play for Lille and Lens, as well as having stints at Sedan and La Havre. Chiarelli moved into management after retiring from playing in 1966, taking charge at AS Nontronnaise, Amicale de Lucé, and Stade Raismois. He retired fully from professional football in 1981.
