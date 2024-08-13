Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keith Albarn was an artist, architect and teacher and was married to fellow artist Hazel, the couple had two children, Damon Albarn, the frontman of Blur and artist daughter Jessica.

Keith Albarn initially trained as an architect before becoming known as a ‘environmental artist’ which is how he described himself. Keith followed in the footsteps of both his parents Edward and Lucy who had studied architecture and art at Leicester College of Arts and Technology. According to The Times, “As a conscientious objector, Edward refused to serve in the Second World War, opting instead to join a farming community of like-minded objectors in rural Lincolnshire, which also included Roy Broadbent, the father of the Oscar-winning actor Jim Broadbent.

Keith Albarn met his wife when they were studying at Nottingham School of Art. When Yoko Ono put on her first exhibition at the Gallery entitled Unfinished Paintings and Objects, Keith was involved in helping her organise it. It was at this exhibition that Yoko Ono met John Lennon for the first time.

English artist Keith Albarn with Ian Knight (left), at the Artists Own Gallery on Kingly Street in London, September 1965

Keith Albarn and his family moved to Colchester in Essex and he became the head of Colchester Institute School of Art, Design and Media. It was whilst growing up in Colchester that his son Damon Albarn became friends with Graham Coxon and the pair became part of Britpop band Blur.

In 2011, The Times interviewed Damon Albarn’s sister Jessica who revealed that thanks to a childhood exploring with brother Damon, it led her to write a book, The Boy in the Oak. She said that “In many respects I’ve followed in my parents’ footsteps. My dad was head of the art college I went to and both his parents had studied art. My mum had a studio at home, too, but they weren’t pushy at all about doing art. They always let me and Damon do just what we wanted really.”

Damon and Jessica Albarn’s father Keith passed away from cancer on 23 July 2024.