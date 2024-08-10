Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Carl Bevan and his band supported the likes of Oasis and the Sex Pistols and appeared at festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading and T in the Park.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragic news of the death of Carl Bevan was announced by his partner Bev on his Facebook page. She said: “Hello everyone, this is Bev, Carl’s girlfriend. I’m heartbroken to say that our lovely, crazy boy has sadly passed very suddenly. I hadn’t posted sooner because I wanted some time to let close friends and family know in person so thank you all so much for being respectful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As you might imagine, me, his daughter, parents, friends and family are all absolutely devastated. I will of course share more information when I have it and there will be a time to share the memories, but in the meantime much love to you all.”

Following Bev’s announcement, fans have shared their reaction and one said: “No… while I never had the opportunity to meet him, we connected through messenger as I’ve bought a few of his paintings. He was truly talented and I feel blessed to see how his skills as an artist progressed and have a few of his paintings in my collection. My heart is truly broken for you all.”

Britpop star Carl Bevan dead at 51: What was the 60 Ft. Dolls drummer’s sudden cause of death? | carlbevanart/Instagram

His father Ray Bevan also paid tribute to his son on his own Facebook page and said: “It’s with a heavy heart I post this today. My beautiful, talented, funny genius only son passed away yesterday,” he wrote in the caption, sharing a photograph of them both together. “I will miss you Carl. I’m so proud of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You had so many dreams about your future as an artist but be assured your unique incredible paintings will reach legendary status in the years to come. My life will never be the same without you.”

The band Manic Street Preachers said on X that “Very sad news-never knew Carl but loved his drumming and loved his exceptional paintings-love to his family and friends”.

Carl Bevan grew up in Newport but was from Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot. The BBC reported that “The 60ft Dolls were part of what was labelled "Cool Cymru" in the 1990s, along with Manic Street Preachers, Super Furry Animals, Catatonia and Stereophonics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Dolls' 1996 record The Big 3 reached top 40 in the album chart and included chart singles Happy Shopper and Talk To Me.

“They shared bills with the Foo Fighters and Iggy Pop and played festivals including Reading, T in the Park, and Glastonbury.”

Carl Bevan became a landscape artist in 2018 after quitting music and had over 6000 followers on his Instagram page, Carl Bevan Art. At the time of writing, it is not yet known Carl Bevan’s cause of death.