The woman who cast up and coming stars on kids’ TV shows like Hannah Montana has died after having minor surgery.

Carol Goldwasser died in her Palm Springs home on December 5, according to Variety. The 67-year-old had spent the past two decades between Los Angeles and New York, helping to bring a plethora of children’s TV programmes to life.

Her most notable achievement was as casting director for Hannah Montana, the Disney Channel sitcom where a young Miley Cyrus lives a double-life as both a schoolgirl and a famous popstar. She also worked on the likes of Dog With A Blog and Cousins For Life.

Casting director Carol Goldwasser died after undergoing minor surgery. | IMDB

Marc Hirscheld, former Executive Vice President of Casting at NBC, said: Carol was a wonderfully talented casting director and a delight to be in the same room with.

“Always positive, enthusiastic and with an annoyingly sunny disposition. The world will be a little less sunny without her.”

Close friend Ann Maney added: “After Carol’s long and successful career in casting, I was excited for her to forge a new path and find deep happiness in her retirement. She was thriving.

“I will miss my dear friend.”

Goldwasser, who had recently had minor surgery, is survived by her sister Diana, and her brother-in-law Philip Dorman.