British singer and actress Petula Clark with her husband, publicist Claude Wolff, UK, 6th March 1965. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Claude Wolff, known to many through his relationship with British singer Petula Clark, has died aged 93 following a brief illness. Clark, 91, announced the news on her social media page on Wednesday as she admitted she was 'lost for words' to describe how she was feeling.

Petula wrote: 'Our hearts are heavy. This afternoon - Claude, my husband of so many amazing years - passed away - leaving us lost for words to describe this awful emotion - grief. Thank you my lovely children, and friends, for giving me strength to get through this overwhelming sadness. Peace be with you chéri. R.I.P. Claude Wolff (1931-2024).”

Despite not necessarily being known to the wider public but significantly influential in the world of music and entertainment through his marriage and partnership with British singer, actress, and songwriter Clark, Wolff met Clark in France, where she was working to broaden her appeal. They married on June 8, 1961, a union that not only blended their lives but also intertwined their professional endeavours.

Wolff took an active role in Clark's career, managing her career and being a key figure behind the scenes. His support and encouragement were instrumental in Clark's decision to record in French, a move that established her as a beloved chanteuse in France, comparable to the legendary Edith Piaf, with hits including “Chariot” in 1962 and “C'est ma chanson" in 1967.