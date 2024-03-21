Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Filmmaker and author Cass Warner, the mother of Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser, has died at the age of 76. She was the granddaughter of Warner Bros. co-founder Harry Warner.

Hollywood star Cole Hauser announced the news on his Instagram and said: “It is with a heavy heart that my mother, Cass Sperling Warner passed away at the age of 76. Her kindness, love, humour and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world. You have touched so many. I know you will be up in the heavens sitting next to all the great humans that have passed through our earth. We will meet again. Bye for now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his posting, Cole Hauser has been inundated with thousands of condolences. One fan said: “I’m so sorry about your mother but she’s dancing in heaven and she’s going to keep an eye on you, just know that she’s in your heart. I’m so sorry for your family and yourself,” whilst another fan said: “Prayers for your hurting heart.”

On her website, Warner Sisters, Cass Warner is described as having the honour of “being a third-generation filmmaker. Her father was writer/producer Milton Sperling, who was involved in over 50 films and was nominated twice for an Academy Award. Her mother, Betty Warner Sheinbaum, was an accomplished artist and political activist. Her grandfather, Harry Warner was the original President and one of the founders of Warner Bros. studio.”

Cass Warner grew up watching how to create movies by sitting in on her father’s story meetings and having the freedom to walk around the Warner Bros. studio lot. Under the director Milton Katselas, she studied acting and also learnt screenwriting thanks to her father, Milton Sperling and Howard Koch, the writer of Casablanca. Cass Warner wrote a book on the Warner brothers’ story which was called ‘The Brothers Warner.’

Cass Warner’s personal family story was published in 1993 and the book was entitled ‘Hollywood Be Thy Name–The Warner Brothers Story.’ In 2008, the title was changed to ‘The Brothers Warner,’ and new photos were added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cass Warner, who was born on 8 March 1948, was the granddaughter of the eldest Warner brother, Harry Warner, who co-founded the Warner studio in 1923, along with his brothers Sam, Albert and Jack.

The Hollywood Reporter said that “the foursome created a cinematic powerhouse, a dream factory that was the social conscience of Hollywood, one that churned out timely and topical films about the Great Depression, the rise of fascism, the Red Scare and more.”

Cass Warner was married three times, her first marriage to Harvey Norman Haber was from 1970 to 1972. She then married Wings Hauser from 194 to 1977 and had been married to Glenn Allan Pool since 1977. She is the mother of four children, including Hollywood actor and Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser.

After sharing a tribute to his mother on Instagram, Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa shared two black hearts whilst The Help actress Octavia Spencer sent a series of prayer emojis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad