Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actor Colin Bennett has died - his son, Eastenders actor Tom Bennett has announced. Tom took to his X page on Friday (March 8) to share with his 12,300 followers that BBC children's television star Colin had died last month.

Posting a black and white image of his late father, he wrote: "My Dad (Mr Bennett) sadly passed away 2 weeks ago today. I still don’t quite have the words. He was my hero. I will miss him more than he will ever know. I love you Dad. Xxx."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin ran a production company, An Acquired Taste TV Corp, and broadcast on television for about 17 years. He retired from acting in 2002, reportedly suffering from ill health, but later returned to the profession.

He is most famous for playing 'Mr Bennett', the accident prone caretaker for Tony Hart in the BBC children's programmes Take Hart (1977–1983) and Hartbeat (1984–1989). Little is known about his death at the time of writing (March 9), other than that he died on Friday, February 23.

Many fans commented on Tom's post to leave their own tributes to the late actor. One person said: "We ALL loved your Dad. Big part of so many of our childhoods. Love to you and your family!" Another said: "Very sorry for your loss, Tom. He was such a happy and familiar part of so many people's childhoods."

Another person shared a memory, revealing that they would take inspiration from Take Hart for their roleplay. "When I was little, me and my brother would play Tony Hart and Mr Bennett. I would make a lovely tower of bricks and my brother would knock them over resulting in me exclaiming: "Oh Mr Bennett." Fondly remembered to this day."

Colin Bennett, best known for playing accident prone caretaker Mr Bennett in BBC children's TV show 'Take Hart', had died. Photo by X/Tom Bennett.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One more added: "Oh Tom. I’m so sorry to hear this. He really was an agent of wonderful mischief that brought so much joy and happiness to me, and so many other kids on one of my very favourite shows. Wishing you all the very best. Xxx."

A friend of Tom's said: "Ah mate, I don't have the words. He was, and always will be, a legend to those of us who grew up watching Take Hart religiously. Thinking of you buddy and hope you're doing as best as you can during these times. Big love."

The outpouring of grief from fans prompted Tom to write further posts on X, thanking people for their support. He said: "He wouldn’t have believed the amount of love he’s getting right now!

"The number of amazing replies is testament to who he was as a man & make me so very proud he was my dad! He’d be so honoured, humbled and pleased he played even a tiny part in many of your childhoods! Thankyou."

Advertisement

Advertisement