Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser made shared a touching tribute to his mother, Cass Warner, following her death.

He shared a picture of himself and his mother riding horses in an emotional post on Instagram. He said: "It is with a heavy heart that my mother Cass Sperling Warner passed away at the age of 76. Her kindness, love, humor and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world. You have touched so many. I know you will be up in the heavens sitting next to all the great humans that have passed through our earth. We will meet again. Bye for now."

Cass Warner was 76 years old at the time of her death. She was the granddaughter of Harry Warner, who was one of the four founders of the Hollywood studio Warner Bros.

Hauser was given support from the acting world, with Jason Mamoa and Octavia Spencer among those sending their best wishes. X-Men actor Shawn Ashmore said: "Much love to you and your family Cole! I’m very sorry for your loss!"

The Yellowstone team added: "We’re so sorry for your loss, Cole. Sending love to you and your family."