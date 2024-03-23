Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actress, activist and dancer Julie Robinson Belafonte, who was the second wife of singer Harry Belafonte, has passed away at 95. She was born on September 14, 1928 in Manhattan and was an art student at the High School of Music and Art there (it is now known as the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts).

Julie Robinson Belafonte’s death was announced by her family, after living in Manhattan for decades, she passed away at an assisted living facility in the Studio City neighbourhood.

According to The New York Times, Julie “was raised in what she called ‘an interracial environment’ reared by liberal parents and going to school with both Black and white children, she told the magazine Redbook in 1958.”

Julie Robinson Belafonte was married to the singer, activist Harry Belafonte who passed away in New York City on April 25, 2023. After divorcing his first wife Marguerite Belafonte, he married Julie Robinson who became known as Julie Robinson Belafonte in 1957. The couple met when they were cast in the film Carmen Jones and Julie was dating the legendary actor Marlon Brando at the time.

According to People magazine, Julie “soon began writing love letters to Belafonte that were discovered by his first wife, Marguerite. Belafonte attempted to keep his divorce from Marguerite and marriage to Robinson private while filming his 1957 movie Island in the Sun, but the news eventually became public.”