Colin Chivers passed away at his home in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, and his death was reported by Fort Erie Radio.

Colin Chivers will be best remembered for making Christopher Reeve fly as Superman back in 1979 and won a Special Achievement Academy Award for it.

In a 2019 interview with 15 Minutes…. website, Colin recalled Everything we did back then, we had to improvise. And the whole working on the movie and said: “You have to remember, the industry was decades away from the special effects that we have today. There were no computers, no CGI, no digital effects. Everything we did back then, we had to improvise. And the whole world was watching. Everyone wanted to go into the theater and believe that Superman was really flying. We had to improvise. There were a lot of tricks. It was quite a challenge, but the result was something to be proud of.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Oscar led to work on Superman 2, Condorman and Superman 3 and later VFX credits as a special effects coordinator or director for Marvel’s X-Men, Harrison Ford’s K-19: The Widowmaker and Vin Diesel’s The Pacifier.”

Although Colin Chivers passed away in Fort Erie in Ontario, Canada, he was born in London in 1945. He went on to train at the Hornsey College of Art and this led him to become a trainee animation director. Colin Chivers went on to work in the special effects department of MGM’s Inspector Clouseau and The Battle of Britain in 1969.

Francesco Mariotti Risi paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Colin Chilvers, the brilliant mind behind the special effects in the first Superman movie, for which he was awarded an Oscar.

“I had the honour of hosting Colin in Florence a few years ago for a workshop organized with Accademia Nemo.

“I can’t help but think of those days spent with him, surrounded by students who were thrilled to hold his coveted award for a photo…

“Ciao Colin!”