Veteran sports commentator Gerry Harrison has died age 89, it has been announced.

He also covered several world cups for the national network and fronted the 1980s motorsport show Wheels.

Before the age of satellite TV and the internet, Harrison was a fixture on ITV’s Match of the Week, providing Sunday highlights that reached audiences across his region.

He also chronicled Ipswich Town’s golden years under Sir Bobby Robson, including their FA Cup triumph in 1978 and UEFA Cup win in 1981.

His commentary extended well beyond Norwich and Ipswich, covering matches for Cambridge United, Luton Town, Peterborough United, Northampton Town, Colchester United, and Southend United.

Paying tribute, fellow commentator Tony Jones, who began his career under Harrison in 1982, described him as “exceptional.”

Jones said: “It was impossible not to learn from Gerry; he had such a distinctive voice, whether on Anglia coverage or national broadcasts at World Cups and European Championships stretching back to 1970.

But commentary was only part of his craft - he also fronted About Anglia and presented for Thames Television.

“He was a tremendous colleague and an inspirational boss who demanded the highest standards.”