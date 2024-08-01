Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A health and wellness influencer has sadly passed away from breast cancer at the age of 30.

Before her death, Eguiguren left an inspirational message for her followers on social media. She said: “For me, hope is peace. I believe that hope can always be stronger than fear.

“We may not be able to change the challenges and difficult circumstances that life gives us, but we can change our attitude and how we face and live with them. I like to do so by holding on to my little piece of hope."

Eguiguren was the daughter of the mayor of Lo Barnechea, a town in Chile. In a statement, the council said: “It is with deep regret, but with hope in Heaven, that we regretfully announce the death of Juanita Lira Eguiguren.”

The influencer discovered she had breast cancer just days before she was supposed to travel to Barcelona, Spain, to study design.

After undergoing treatment, she completed her studies and got married. In 2017, another biopsy revealed that her breast cancer had returned and spread to her lungs, lymph nodes, and sternum.

Lira then decided to take her life in a different direction, founding a business called The Healthy Route to provide nutritious catering services and holistic health content. Her Instagram page quickly gained over 245,000 followers.